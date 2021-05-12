Watch: Bernard Avle explains what led to the arrest of Citi TV’s Caleb Kudah

In an exclusive interview on Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana” programme, Mr. Avle narrated how operatives of National Security stormed the premises of Citi FM to arrest a colleague of Caleb Kudah, Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

He said the operatives raided Citi in a Rambo-style on Tuesday afternoon insisting on arresting Ms. Abu-Baidoo for receiving an authorized video from Mr. Kudah.

Bernard Avle explained: “Operatives of the National Security said Caleb was filming some abandoned cars and running commentary on it at their premises. They said the cars were actually parked opposite their main car park”.

Both Mr. Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo have since been released by the National Security operatives.