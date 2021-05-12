RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch: Bernard Avle explains what led to the arrest of Citi TV’s Caleb Kudah

Authors:

Evans Annang

General Manager of Citi FM, Bernard Koku Avle has disclosed what led to the arrest of Caleb Kudah, an employee at the media organization.

Bernard Avle
Bernard Avle Pulse Ghana

According to the Citi Breakfast Show host, Mr. Kudah was arrested by National Security operatives on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly filming on their premises without authorization.

In an exclusive interview on Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana” programme, Mr. Avle narrated how operatives of National Security stormed the premises of Citi FM to arrest a colleague of Caleb Kudah, Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

He said the operatives raided Citi in a Rambo-style on Tuesday afternoon insisting on arresting Ms. Abu-Baidoo for receiving an authorized video from Mr. Kudah.

Bernard Avle explained: “Operatives of the National Security said Caleb was filming some abandoned cars and running commentary on it at their premises. They said the cars were actually parked opposite their main car park”.

Both Mr. Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo have since been released by the National Security operatives.

Watch Mr. Avle’s detailed account of the incident below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

