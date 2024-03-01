Watch video: Government ambulance being used to carry charcoal and food products

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, the Deputy National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stepped forward to intercept the ambulance and confront those responsible for this blatant disregard of its intended purpose.

In the face of this abuse, Nii Kwei's voice echoed the sentiments shared by many.

Pulse Ghana

His palpable dismay underscored the potential harm to the ambulance's vital medical equipment.

Nii Kwei said "So, something will hit another thing, and the equipment will be damaged. At the end of the day, the government will need extra money to fix it. Some of these things you cannot fix here, which means that the vehicle will become condemned."

His intervention not only shed light on the misuse but also highlighted the ripple effect it could unleash on the community's health services.

He emphasized the cascading consequences – damaged equipment, financial strain on the government, and the looming possibility of the ambulance being rendered unusable.

This story stands as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role ambulances play in preserving lives. It serves as a call to action, imploring paramedics and citizens alike to respect the designated purpose of these vehicles.