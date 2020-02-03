The fire started at around 9 am — days after a similar incident occurred at the Accra Academy located in the Greater Accra region.

Firefighters from Damongo were called to the scene as the building which houses hundreds of students was set alight.

The helpless students, it is gathered, were evacuated as items worth thousands of cedis were destroyed as the fire swept through the rooms.

Items destroyed include beds, student trunks, and mattresses, boxes, clothes, an unspecified amount of monies among others.

The cause of the fire is not known.

