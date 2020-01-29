The situation is negatively affecting the quality of education, the school authorities have said.

The structure is only roofed and the dirty floors expose pupils to some health hazards.

The pupils, who sit on the bare floor to study use cement blocks as benches and tables.

The pupils of the school called on the government to complete the school and provide them with pieces of furniture.

A pupil said they sit on blocks for lessons and unable to write well adding that the blocks always make their uniforms dirty and called on the government to complete the school as well provide the school furniture.

