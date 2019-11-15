The video shows the students clicking and double-clicking the stones on instructions by their teacher.

The teacher directs the students on how to use the computer mouse by using stones and teaches them how to right click and left click in the video that went viral on social media.

READ MORE: Pupils learn ICT with stones at Assin Asamankese

It is, however, not clear the school the pupils used stones to learn Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which is now a major part of the curriculum.

The teacher in the video moved from desk to desk to help them on how to move the mouse to click and label features on the monitor and the children appear happy to learn with the stones.

Watch the dedicated teacher as the pupils use stones to learn.