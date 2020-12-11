According to him, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew, must stop boasting that he claimed third position in the polls.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential polls with 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302%.

His main rival, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed to poll 6,213,182 of the votes, representing 47.359%.

However, there were more rejected ballots than the total number of votes won by the 10 other candidates in the presidential polls.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), there were 313,397 rejected ballots in this year’s election, which culminates in 2.333% of the total votes.

Presidential candidate of GUM, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, finished the election as the third force after polling 105,565 votes, representing 0.805%.

“I want the GUM leader to know that we have all failed. We the smaller parties didn’t even get one percent of the votes. It is a disgrace and the worst results ever. For all the huge monies we have spent during the campaign and we didn’t even get one percent is not something that I am happy about,” Mr. Ayariga said.

“I am not happy at all, I am sad and so we all have to be ashamed of ourselves and so GUM should stop claiming 3rd position because we have all failed.”