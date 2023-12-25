Addressing his congregation during this year's Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh night, on December 24, 2023, Pastor Otabil expressed concern over the limited private involvement in social interventions. He emphasized the need for individuals and organizations to contribute to solving community issues rather than relying solely on government initiatives.
We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil
General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has highlighted the prevalent tendency among Ghanaians to depend solely on the government for problem-solving. Pastor Otabil called for a shift in mindset, encouraging citizens to participate in and support community development projects.
"One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver," Pastor Otabil stated.
While advocating for citizen-driven solutions, Pastor Otabil underscored the importance of holding governments accountable for their responsibilities. He asserted, "Governments must solve problems, and when they fail, we must hold them accountable."
To inspire tangible change, Pastor Otabil urged the members of his congregation to contribute to the church's community outreach project, Central Aid.
He highlighted the positive impact of the project on both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, particularly in providing access to education and improving lives.
"There is also a place for individuals, for churches, for citizens to make a contribution and to make a difference, and today I am challenging you. You may be in need, but somebody is in more need than you are, and you can make a difference in the life of that person,"
