We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil

"One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver," Pastor Otabil stated.

While advocating for citizen-driven solutions, Pastor Otabil underscored the importance of holding governments accountable for their responsibilities. He asserted, "Governments must solve problems, and when they fail, we must hold them accountable."

Pulse Ghana

To inspire tangible change, Pastor Otabil urged the members of his congregation to contribute to the church's community outreach project, Central Aid.

He highlighted the positive impact of the project on both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, particularly in providing access to education and improving lives.