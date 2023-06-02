We are not canceling BECE — Ghana Education Service

The Director General of GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah, speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the grading system by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said reports of the purported cancellation of the BECE are untrue.

He said "We are not cancelling the BECE. What is confusing people or some of our people is that we are now moving away from the old objectives-based curriculum to the standards-based curriculum, and it does not mean that those on the standards-based curriculum will not write BECE. They will also write but perhaps the nature and form may change. So please don’t communicate that we are not writing BECE."

Earlier, the executive secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Hamid Armah called for an end to the BECE system.

He said another examination should be formed to replace the BECE because it is not up to the standard of the country’s educational system.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr. Armah stated that there is enough evidence to support the need to introduce a new approach to testing the quality of teaching.

In September 2017, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also hinted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering the cancellation of the BECE.