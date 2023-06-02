ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We are not canceling BECE — Ghana Education Service

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied reports that it plans to cancel the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior High School students in the country.

BECE
BECE

According to GES, it is moving from the old objectives-based curriculum to the standards-based curriculum which is likely to change the nature and form of the BECE.

Recommended articles

The Director General of GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah, speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the grading system by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said reports of the purported cancellation of the BECE are untrue.

He said "We are not cancelling the BECE. What is confusing people or some of our people is that we are now moving away from the old objectives-based curriculum to the standards-based curriculum, and it does not mean that those on the standards-based curriculum will not write BECE. They will also write but perhaps the nature and form may change. So please don’t communicate that we are not writing BECE."

BECE (File photo)
BECE (File photo) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the executive secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Hamid Armah called for an end to the BECE system.

He said another examination should be formed to replace the BECE because it is not up to the standard of the country’s educational system.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr. Armah stated that there is enough evidence to support the need to introduce a new approach to testing the quality of teaching.

In September 2017, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also hinted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering the cancellation of the BECE.

He said the government intends to make the basic education system automatic for JHS students.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction