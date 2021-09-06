We created 145,000 jobs since 2017 – Youth Employment Agency

Fordjour speaking on the interventions and policy initiatives introduced by the YEA which has created over 145,000 since 2017, which include the YEA Jobcentre which connects Job seekers to Employers, the Artisan Directory, Youth in Elite Sports, School Support Program, and Flagship Program among many others, said two thousand three hundred (2,300) job vacancies waiting to be matched to prospective employees on its portal.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "With the YEA when we started, it was public sector but looking at the quantum of people that come out every year from our universities and polytechnics, the YEA decided to move, not in its entirety, from the public sector but to bring in the private sector also on board."

Pulse Ghana

"As of now, as I'm talking to you we have a whole lot of jobs on our portal. We’ve been able to recruit 4,000 and still counting, into various sections of jobs from entry-level to managerial level," he added.