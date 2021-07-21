We did not assault Kumasi Girls SHS students - Ghana Police Service

Acting Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem denied that the security personnel used force to calm the students.

“It will be foolhardy for any police officer or military man to go into a girl’s dormitory and attack them. No. I don’t think that is true. But the information I had is that the students had been unruly and had destroyed school properties.”

“So we sent Operation Calm Life which is made of both police and military officers to go to the school. We went there and spoke to the students to quiet down and that is why we have calm in the school. If we had gone attacking them, I am sure they wouldn’t have gone to their dormitories,” he stressed.

Some students earlier alleged that they were beaten by joint police and military team deployed to the school to calm a rampage on campus on Monday evening after they were denied mid-term break.

Pulse Ghana

According to the students, the security officials assaulted them even when they retreated to their dormitories.