We did not assault Kumasi Girls SHS students - Ghana Police Service

The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that some of its personnel assaulted students of Kumasi Girls Senior High School on Monday.
According to the police, they only went to the school campus to calm the agitating students and that’s exactly what they did.
Acting Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem denied that the security personnel used force to calm the students.
“It will be foolhardy for any police officer or military man to go into a girl’s dormitory and attack them. No. I don’t think that is true. But the information I had is that the students had been unruly and had destroyed school properties.”
“So we sent Operation Calm Life which is made of both police and military officers to go to the school. We went there and spoke to the students to quiet down and that is why we have calm in the school. If we had gone attacking them, I am sure they wouldn’t have gone to their dormitories,” he stressed.
Some students earlier alleged that they were beaten by joint police and military team deployed to the school to calm a rampage on campus on Monday evening after they were denied mid-term break.
According to the students, the security officials assaulted them even when they retreated to their dormitories.
We broke veronica buckets but we didn’t destroy any other property. We were there and soldiers and police came around and started lashing us not with canes but with sticks. When you are even lying on your bed, they will pull you down and start caning us,” one student told Accra based Joy News.
