We did not use NPP criteria to select census agents - GSS Boss

In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, he said the GSS used qualification to select personnel for the exercise.

“We started this recruitment process two years ago where we developed an online platform. As at the time we had 233,000 people on our platform. We did a screening of these people to ensure that we have the complete documents and minimum criteria of persons who have an SHS qualification and we scaled the number down to 206,000.”

“We looked at the districts and engaged the district coordinating directors to interview them. They went through this and brought to us the scores for the various interviews. We ranked the scores and sent it back through our regional statisticians for the final communication of persons who had been selected, so nowhere in the process would we think about politicizing the activity.”

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress had accused the GSS of selecting agents because they belonged to the ruling party.

The National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region also made the allegation in a statement signed by its Communication Officer, Malik Basintale.

“The NDC- Savannah region has received numerous calls from well-meaning indigenes of the various districts, bringing to our notice the extreme partisan recruitment of the population and housing census staff by the Ghana Statistical Service for the upcoming 2021 population census.”