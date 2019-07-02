Emmanuel Ajarfor was cowardly arrested following a raid on the Modern Ghana office over an alleged cyber crime.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, operatives of National Security raided the offices of the online portal following an opinion piece published about the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah and NPP MP Afenyo-Markin.

Laptops belonging to the online media outfit were also seized in the course of the raid.

He was later released on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Emmanuel said he was not spared by his captors who, he claimed took turns to hit and taser him.

But the National Security said there was no physical abuse on the suspect.

In a statement, it said "The National Security Council Secretariat has taken notice of reports that Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, one of the two suspects from Modern Ghana who was arrested for engaging in cyber-crimes, has made claims of being subjected to acts of torture whilst in the custody of its officers.

"The Secretariat takes a very serious view of these claims, and wishes to state, in no uncertain terms that these allegations are false. We consider it to be a clear and deliberate attempt by the suspect to discredit the investigations and the case against him. Torture and manhandling of suspects are not part and parcel of the culture and architecture of the secretariat under the administration of President Akufo-Addo."

"We wish to categorically state that the suspect during questioning, was never manhandled, neither was he subjected to any form of forced physical contact.

"The Secretariat is pleased to note that, upon the suspect being handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, the Police has requested that a medical investigation on the suspect be undertaken immediately.

"We are confident that the results of the medical examination will present the truth in the matter, so as to inform the appropriate steps to be taken," it stated.

Meanwhile, "the suspect will be arraigned on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 and the charges preferred against him will be made known."

The statement added: "The Secretariat reassures the general public that it will at all times continue to respect the rule of law in all of its operations."