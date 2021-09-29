We do not owe Kaaka’s family an apology over Ejura Committee’s work – Antwi-Danso

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, Dr. Antwi-Danso said the report of the Committee was based on the evidence they had, therefore the family had no right to criticize their work.

“They do not have the right to question us because they did not send us. We did the best of work and we do not owe anyone an apology. The work has been done meticulously,” said Dr. Antwi-Danso.

He said the family should channel their concerns to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and not the committee or its work.

“We made it clear that we did not come to investigate Kaaka’s [killing]. What happened to Kaaka is a criminal thing and nowhere in the world is criminality investigated by the committee. It is the work of the CID and they have not finished their work. The Committee has no right towards the CID, and Kaaka’s family should have an interest in the CID, not our committee.”

The brother of the late Kaaka, Nafiu Mohammed on Monday said the findings and recommendations of the committee were completely problematic.

“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”

“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies.”