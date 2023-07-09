We won't leave NAFCO premises until we’re paid – Food Suppliers lament

Kwaku Amedume, the spokesperson for the association speaking on Citi TV said arrangements had been made to provide shelter for the aggrieved members, so they could have a meeting with the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This afternoon, around 2 p.m., the deputy CEO, Peter Amankwah, came to us and said he would like to provide us with a place to sleep and have a meeting with the CEO on Monday. He said two people would have to share a bed, and they said they could not provide us with food. But we don’t want to hear any more of these stories.

“We rejected the offer to provide us with a place to sleep because we are comfortable on the NAFCO premises. Our money has depreciated by over 400% in the past two years.”

