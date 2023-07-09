The aggrieved members picket at NAFCO’s premises to loud their worries to compel the company to settle the outstanding monies owed them for food they supplied to senior high schools across the country.
We won't leave NAFCO premises until we’re paid – Food Suppliers lament
The Association of the National Food Suppliers have threatened not to vacate the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) should they not receive the amount owed to them.
Kwaku Amedume, the spokesperson for the association speaking on Citi TV said arrangements had been made to provide shelter for the aggrieved members, so they could have a meeting with the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
“This afternoon, around 2 p.m., the deputy CEO, Peter Amankwah, came to us and said he would like to provide us with a place to sleep and have a meeting with the CEO on Monday. He said two people would have to share a bed, and they said they could not provide us with food. But we don’t want to hear any more of these stories.
“We rejected the offer to provide us with a place to sleep because we are comfortable on the NAFCO premises. Our money has depreciated by over 400% in the past two years.”
NAFCO, in a letter, assured members of the National Food Suppliers Association of clearing the debt owed them, adding that management efforts are on schedule to resolve the issue.
