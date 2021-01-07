Johnson Asiedu Nketia questioned the fitness and health of Prof. Ocquaye after he was proposed for the Speakership of the 8th Parliament.

Prof. Ocquaye was the Speaker of the 7th Parliament and was nominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain his position.

However, he was defeated following a vote which saw National Democratic Congress (NDC) nominee Alban Bagbin elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Before Parliament decided, though, Asiedu Nketia took a swipe at Prof. Ocquaye’s decision to stand for the Speakership despite his physical condition.

"We don't need a speaker who you've to carry into his car and out of his car. Let's be serious. We don't need a speaker who always needs an ambulance,” the NDC General Secretary told Joy News ahead of the elections in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s legislators have unanimously selected Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) and Andrews Amoako Asiamah to serve as First and Second Deputy Speakers, respectively, of the 8th Parliament.

The pair was selected for the positions following a consensus between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joe Wise was nominated by the NPP for the First Speaker role, while Fomena MP, Mr. Amoako Asiamah was also nominated by NDC to serve as the Second Speaker.

The nominations of both men were duly approved by newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.