The Tema West MP snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

The contest for the Speaker of Parliament was between incumbent Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin.

Despite the chaos that marred the counting process, the Clerk of Parliament later announced Mr. Bagbin as the elected Speaker.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have criticised and trolled Carlos Ahenkorah over his ballot-snatching antics.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians over the disgraceful incident: