The pair was selected for the positions following a consensus between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joe Wise was nominated by the NPP for the First Speaker role, while Fomena MP, Mr. Amoako Asiamah was also nominated by NDC to serve as the Second Speaker.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu

The nominations of both men were duly approved by newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

The contest for the Speaker of Parliament was earlier between incumbent Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin.

However, there was confusion when Tema West MP snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

Fomena MP, Andrews Amoako Asiamah selected as Second Deputy Speaker

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

Despite the chaos that marred the counting process, the Clerk of Parliament later announced Mr. Bagbin as the elected Speaker.

Following his successful election, the former Nadowli Kaleo MP went ahead to inaugurate the 8th Parliament.