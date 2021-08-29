According to the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the government procuring 446,954 past West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery is not misplaced adding that the motive is to help the SHS candidates to pass.
We go to school not to fail - GES justifies GH¢34.8m spent on WASSCE 'pasco'
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has justified the GH¢34.8 million spent on past examination questions for Senior High School students.
Addressing the press, he said "We can't say that preparing students to perform well in examinations is bad. All over the world, there are three things that are done in schools: they are curriculum, instructions, and assessments."
"When we are drawing the programmes, we usually begin by assessing them, which helps us to design the kind of curriculum that we want."
"We go to school not to fail, so, let's get it right.
"At all costs, it is the responsibility of GES to ensure that people pass and pass well...Our ultimate is to have 100%," he said.
He stressed that "It is not a misplaced priority...If we were not doing this in the past due to limited resources, it does not mean going forward we shouldn't. If we decide to make the school system churn out misfits, it will come back to haunt us."
