Addressing the press, he said "We can't say that preparing students to perform well in examinations is bad. All over the world, there are three things that are done in schools: they are curriculum, instructions, and assessments."

Pulse Ghana

"When we are drawing the programmes, we usually begin by assessing them, which helps us to design the kind of curriculum that we want."

"We go to school not to fail, so, let's get it right.

"At all costs, it is the responsibility of GES to ensure that people pass and pass well...Our ultimate is to have 100%," he said.