We must win the war against galamsey – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene's discourse resonated with a profound sense of responsibility, urging the current generation to honour and preserve the environmental inheritance bestowed by their forebears.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he said.

The Asantehene also cast a vision for economic revitalisation, emphasising the cultivation of Ghana's economy and the empowerment of its entrepreneurs.

He recognised the symbiotic relationship between environmental stewardship and economic prosperity, advocating for initiatives that would foster sustainable development.