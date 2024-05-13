ADVERTISEMENT
We must win the war against galamsey – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has admonished the state and all Ghanaians to fight against the galamsey menace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

He said it is in the collective interest of all citizenry to make sure our water bodies and forest reserves are cleared of galamsey activities.

The Asantehene's discourse resonated with a profound sense of responsibility, urging the current generation to honour and preserve the environmental inheritance bestowed by their forebears.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he said.

The Asantehene also cast a vision for economic revitalisation, emphasising the cultivation of Ghana's economy and the empowerment of its entrepreneurs.

He recognised the symbiotic relationship between environmental stewardship and economic prosperity, advocating for initiatives that would foster sustainable development.

His appeals reflect a deep-seated commitment to the principles of good governance and the collective well-being of Ghanaians.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

