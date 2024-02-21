The Chamber argued that the government's allocation of GH¢150 million for nationwide pothole patching to road contractors is significantly inadequate.
We need over GH¢2 billion to fix Ghana's deplorable roads — Construction Chamber
The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has asserted that addressing the issues in the road sector will necessitate a minimum investment of GH¢2 billion.
Recommended articles
Emmanuel Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to boost funding in response to the escalating costs of essential materials for road maintenance.
In an interview with Citi News, he said "You don’t need anything less than GH¢2 billion as we speak because the entire roads in the country have been neglected for years and then the potholes have now degenerated into manholes and so the amount of money that could have been used two years ago to fix the same stretch of roads, that amount is no longer going to fix that same stretch because the prices of goods and services are no longer the same."
Earlier, the Chamber speaking on the GH¢150m released to fix potholes in the country, it said the money is not not enough.
Emmanuel Cherry said across the country, one doesn't need anything less than GH¢2 billion sincerely, because of the way the roads have deteriorated they need to be cut and fixed. And all those things take a lot of money. So to be honest and sincerely the whole country with GH¢150 million is not enough even though it is a good start.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh