We will tackle concerns over unauthorized Mobile Money charges

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has pledged to address concerns regarding illegal charges associated with mobile money transactions.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison

This announcement comes in response to growing complaints from consumers about unauthorized fees levied by some mobile money service providers.

In a statement by BoG, the central bank expressed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring the integrity of the mobile money ecosystem. BoG emphasized that it is closely monitoring the operations of mobile money operators to identify and address any instances of unauthorized charges.

“To my understanding, if you are doing this for yourself, there are no charges. I think that it is where there are third-party individuals involved that these charges come into play and it is something that we have raised in the past. It is an area that we are looking at because of the issue of financial inclusion. It is very important for all of us,” he said.

The central bank emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the mobile money sector to maintain trust and confidence among consumers.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

