We will tackle concerns over unauthorized Mobile Money charges

In a statement by BoG, the central bank expressed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring the integrity of the mobile money ecosystem. BoG emphasized that it is closely monitoring the operations of mobile money operators to identify and address any instances of unauthorized charges.

“To my understanding, if you are doing this for yourself, there are no charges. I think that it is where there are third-party individuals involved that these charges come into play and it is something that we have raised in the past. It is an area that we are looking at because of the issue of financial inclusion. It is very important for all of us,” he said.