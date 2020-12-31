The NDC is contesting the results of the Techiman South Constituency as declared by the Electoral Commission and any change in their favour will hand them the majority seats in parliament.

Ofosu Ampofo who is the Chairman of the NDC speaking at the 39th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution said that his party will use every legal means possible to earn majority seats in parliament.

“We want to say authoritatively that the NDC believes that we have a majority in Parliament. We will use every legitimate and legal means to define that majority.

“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. We will elect the next Speaker of Parliament because the voice of the people represents the voice of God.”

Mr. Ampofo’s assertion that the NDC has won a majority of seats in Parliament contradicts official figures from the Electoral Commission.

Ghana has been left with an unprecedented hung Parliament after the 2020 polls.

In contrast to 2016 where the NPP secured a record majority with 169 seats in Parliament, the governing party’s representation dropped to 137 seats in Parliament.

The NDC matched the NPP by also winning 137 seats in Parliament, the highest ever proportion of seats held by an opposition party in Ghana’s fourth republic.

The two parties were joined by an independent candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who won the Fomena seat.