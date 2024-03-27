We won't fall for your tricks for the 3rd time — Importers and Exporters to Bawumia

These remarks were made during a dialogue with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as part of the manifesto committee's efforts to gather input for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia linked the ongoing issue to the GRA's policy of imposing unattainable goals on its officers, which in turn prompts them to levy excessive taxes on established businesses.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 25, 2024, the Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit cautioned that they would not be swayed by Dr. Bawumia's strategies for a third time.

The Association urged the Vice President to apologize to the business community for his failure to fulfill promises.

"Ghanaian Importers and Exporters would like to tell the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his likes that, we will not fall victim to their shenanigans for the third time. We will judge him and others based on their performance and not on deceit-induced campaign promises which will end up becoming another mirage," the Association stated.

They stressed their refusal to be misled by Dr. Bawumia's unmet commitments as a means to garner votes in the upcoming December elections.

It added that "We rather expect the Vice President to apologize to the business community for reneging on his campaign promises and not this last-minute populist-driven show-off."

Furthermore, the Association highlighted that over the past six years, Dr. Bawumia has remained silent on this and other critical matters, neglecting to prompt the GRA to reassess its tax collection methodologies. This inaction has led to the departure of numerous businesses from the country.

"The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana can best describe the Vice President’s recent stand as a populist attempt to redeem his image in the eyes of the business community, considering the fact that he as a Vice president kept mute on this issue among other issues for the past 6 years failing to prompt the Ghana Revenue Authority on the need to change their modus of tax collection which has forced many businesses out of the country," it noted.