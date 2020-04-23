The decision by the Council was taken at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A statement signed and released by the Regional Minister, Ismael Ashitey, announcing the directive, said the move is to ensure compliance with the President’s directives on social distancing and the wearing of face masks protocols.

"At its emergency meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, to ensure compliance with the President’s directives on social distancing and wearing of face masks, the Greater Accra Regional Security (REGSEC) agreed on mandatory wearing of face masks in the Greater Accra Region by the general public," the statement read in part.

The Regional Security Council also agreed the following:

(1) Education/Sensitization on the face masks wearing, social and physical distancing by the various MMDAs in their respective jurisdictions.

(2) Creation of Satellite markets by MMDAs to decongest main markets in the Greater Accra Region.

(3) A temporary ban on all ” Special Market Days” in the Region.

(4) Installation and use of public address systems BG MMDAs in markets to educate traders on the mandatory face masks wearing, social and physical distancing, and all other directives by the President.

(5) Commercial drivers to ensure all passengers wear a face mask before being allowed to board their vehicles.

(6) Notices of "No face mask, No entry" should be visibly displayed at vantage points, including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, and pharmacies among others.

The enforcement of these directives, according to the Regional Security Council, takes immediate effect.