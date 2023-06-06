This is despite their strong disagreement with the Supreme Court’s recent judgment annulling the election of James Gyakye Quayson in Assin North.
We’ll approve Justice Torkornoo as Chief Justice - Minority
The Minority has expressed its approval of Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice nominee.
Speaking on behalf of the Minority, Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central, explained that despite their differences with Justice Torkornoo, they believe she possesses the qualifications necessary to serve as Chief Justice.
During a press conference today, the NDC represented on the Appointments Committee said they had “reached a unanimous decision to approve the Chief Justice nominee.”
Acknowledging the current concerns surrounding the reputation of the judiciary, the NDC hopes that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, as a female Chief Justice, will be instrumental in restoring the dignity and credibility of the judicial system.
“Her impressive curriculum vitae highlights her extensive experience, having served as a judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, and eventually at the Supreme Court. We firmly believe that capable women should be afforded opportunities to hold key national positions. Despite our disagreement with her jurisprudence, we recognize her qualifications for the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” stated Mr. Ayariga.
This decision by the NDC signifies an important step in the approval process, demonstrating a willingness to move forward and support Justice Torkornoo’s candidacy. It highlights the party’s commitment to promoting justice and the rule of law, even in the face of disagreements with recent court rulings.
Justice Torkornoo, who was part of the 7-Member panel that decided the aforementioned case, faced scrutiny from the Minority when she appeared before the Appointments Committee on May 26.
