Kwesi Amoko-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways has disclosed that government is on course to complete 6000km of roads across the country by 2024.
He said the target also includes the construction of 20 interchanges in that span.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Minister said all these will be done before the tenure of President Akufo-Addo ends.
“Between 2021 and 2024, we have programmed to do 11,000 kilometers of road. Out of which we are convinced and confident that 6,000 would have seen total completion with the remaining 5,000 being at various levels of completion. This is what has been put forward in the road sector by President Akufo-Addo.”
In addition, 120 bridges are also to be constructed out of 200 planned for the duration.
Mr. Amoako Amoako-Atta said the second term of the Nana Addo government will complete 20 interchanges nationwide by the end of 2024.
This will be out of the 25 interchanges expected to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.
“Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed”, Mr. Amoako-Atta announced.
According to him, the plan, when achieved, will be an unprecedented feat in the country’s political history.
“By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25, but we are convinced and sure, and we know what we are about…because we have programmed whatever we are doing, and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country. This has never happened in any administration since independence”, the Roads Minister assured.
