Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Minister said all these will be done before the tenure of President Akufo-Addo ends.

“Between 2021 and 2024, we have programmed to do 11,000 kilometers of road. Out of which we are convinced and confident that 6,000 would have seen total completion with the remaining 5,000 being at various levels of completion. This is what has been put forward in the road sector by President Akufo-Addo.”

In addition, 120 bridges are also to be constructed out of 200 planned for the duration.

Mr. Amoako Amoako-Atta said the second term of the Nana Addo government will complete 20 interchanges nationwide by the end of 2024.

This will be out of the 25 interchanges expected to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed”, Mr. Amoako-Atta announced.

According to him, the plan, when achieved, will be an unprecedented feat in the country’s political history.