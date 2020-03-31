Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the NDC will only stop after President Akufo-Addo and his appointees have been tested for the virus.

He accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being “untruthful” to Ghanaians concerning the pandemic.

He said some state appointees could be infected since they were exposed to the virus when they travelled with the President to Norway last month.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

"I really don't understand this call not to politicize...governance itself is politics; so there is no way to delink politics from governance matters....and COVID-19,” Mr. Nketia said on Accra-based Neat FM.

“We [NDC] will not stop politicizing the issues until Nana Addo and his appointees are tested and make public their result just as other leaders in the world are doing.

“They are all exposed to the virus...the government cannot say our first case was recorded on March 12th. It is a palpable falsehood if government claims so...because evidence abounds that it was way back before that (in February).”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has refuted claims that some state officials have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has described such reports as false.

Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have, however, risen to 161 as of today, Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

The pandemic has so far claimed five lives in the country, while four people have also recovered.