We’ll ensure ECG issues a ‘dumsor’ timetable soon – Atta Akyea

According to the Abuakwa South MP, ECG has acknowledged a shortage in power generation, which has resulted in the outages experienced across the country.
Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee has assured that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will bring out a timetable for the current power outages soon.
He revealed that the committee has urged ECG management to provide a load-shedding timetable to the public to enable them to plan accordingly.
Mr. Atta Akyea spoke to the press following a meeting with stakeholders in the power industry on Sunday, April 7.
He emphasised that they will ensure ECG releases the timetable.
He assured Ghanaians that the committee will closely monitor the situation to ensure the timely release of the timetable, allowing Ghanaians to plan their lives effectively.
“The conversations we’ve had so far are very good, some of the technical challenges relating to fuel and the rest of it may be tackled. If there’s under-generation, which there has been an admission, then we should do everything in our power to make sure that we generate enough power.”
“I think the Committee was very strong on the matter that if there are power outages, those who are enjoying should know when it’ll be available, and then they plan their lives around the timetable they’ll furnish them with.”
“They are going to do it and we’ll do everything in our power to monitor them," he told the press.
Recently, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) reported the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the Energy Minister for failing to issue a load-shedding timetable for customers during the ongoing power outages.
GRIDCo said that the National System Control Centre (NSCC) has requested ECG to provide a timetable due to the unavailability of the maximum grid capacity and warns that ECG's reluctance to comply with this request poses a significant risk to the stability of the national grid.
