The APC chieftan said they will exhaust all the other options available to them before they go to the law courts.

In an interview with Citi News, leader of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga said legal action to have the process stopped is the last resort for the group.

“We will continue to ask for dialogue. Going to court is the last resort of everything. We don’t want to use it as our first option. We will definitely use it as a last option. We will definitely use all the laws available to us.”

The EC has said it is ready to engage the various political parties, especially those opposing the decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of 2020 elections.

Over the weekend, the political parties opposing the new voters’ register took to the streets of Tamale in the Northern Region to express their disappointment against the move by the EC to compile a new electoral roll ahead of the 2020 general elections.

EC requests over GH¢400,000 to compile new voter’s register

The group maintains that any money spent on the register will be a waste of taxpayer money, and also expressed fears that the EC may disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

Some thirteen political parties have, however, backed the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register