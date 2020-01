According to reports, the former popular Kumasi mayor passed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was receiving medical attention.

He died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang was a member of the PNDC. He is also deemed to be one of the most effective chief executives of the KMA.

Pulse Ghana wishes the family our condolences.