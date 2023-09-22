We’ll make sure every eligible Ghanaian gets on the voter register – Jean Mensa

She said the commission had put in place the needed measures to ensure that all qualified persons were captured in the poll book.

“We have heard allegations from various quarters that the commission is seeking to disenfranchise eligible voters.

“This is false; we have no interest in disenfranchising any eligible person,” Mrs Mensa stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC Chairperson told the Daily Graphic that the commission would roll out a continuous registration exercise across the country next year to ensure that all qualified persons were registered.

The EC started a limited voter registration exercise on September 12, seeking to register persons who have turned 18 years after the previous registration exercise.

The 21-day exercise is also an opportunity for persons who have not previously registered with the commission to have their names captured on the voters’ roll.

A section of the public and some political parties raised concerns that the EC was deliberately trying to prevent some eligible persons from participating in the registration exercise.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that the commission had the interest of citizens at heart and would not deny them their constitutional right to exercise their franchise.

“We do not intend to disenfranchise eligible voters.

It is in our interest to register them all,” Mrs Mensa stated.