He said recognized security forces are the ones they will deal with on Election Day.

The Tamale South MP said this when the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah briefed parliament on preparations ahead of the elections.

Taking a cue from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, Mr Iddrisu suggested that the deployment of police officers be done by the Inspector-General of Police and his men, and “not any other category of men, then we can hold the IGP and his men responsible for what outcomes we see and monitor.”

Mr Iddrisu said: “We will not accept intimidation in the name of national security and we will not accept intimidation in the name of other forces…”

He said on “December 7, get your men right; we are committed to the peace of the country...” he advised.

The Minority leader said the lawmakers were willing to spearhead the provision of resources for the security services to maintain the peace of the country if they have any financial challenges.

“You’ve not indicated to us whether you have any logistic challenges or any finance challenge as you prepare for the election.”

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

“This house will want to know, so that if we will have to call for dedicated resources, not what is appropriated, what is available for your men and women to safeguard the peace and security of this country.”

“So, neutrality and impartiality is what we demand from the state security,” Mr Iddrisu noted.