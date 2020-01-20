Between last Thursday and Saturday, several subscribers of the telecommunication company took to social media to lament the network challenges they faced.

While some struggled to access data services, others also had challenges with making international outbound calls.

MTN Ghana later apologised and attributed the network challenges to an international undersea fiber cable cut.

While the telecommunication company managed to restore its data services on Saturday evening, some of its subscribers have demanded compensation.

Responding to this, the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Sam Koranteng, said there are plans to compensate all subscribers.

“At MTN, when our subscribers have gone through some discomfort and challenges with the service, we make it a point to compensate them,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“As we are back and running on our normal routine, we are internally having that discussion and very soon we would come out with an inconvenience package for our subscribers. I am sure we should be coming out with something for our subscribers soon.”