We’ll vote against NPP - Angry man vows as galamsey excavator is set ablaze

“The foolish leaders are too much. We will vote against them. We will stop campaigning for them. Whether they like it or not, we will vote against them,” he said.

In the viral video, an excavator was ablaze, with smoke billowing into the air as the visibly agitated man stood before it, articulating his anger and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to widespread protests, strikes, and international pressure concerning illegal mining, the Ghanaian government has taken significant measures to combat the issue. One key initiative is the establishment of specialised task forces tasked with monitoring and enforcing compliance with mining laws; these teams conduct raids on illegal mining sites and apprehend offenders.

Additionally, the government has launched Operation Halt II, a military-led effort aimed at eradicating illegal mining activities, particularly around river bodies and forests, by deploying armed personnel to patrol and dismantle illegal operations.