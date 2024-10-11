We’ll vote against NPP - Angry man vows as galamsey excavator is set ablaze

He directed his anger toward government leaders, vowing that he and his fellow community members would rally their families to campaign against them in the upcoming elections.
A man has expressed his frustration in a viral video, threatening that he and his fellow residents will vote against the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election, after an excavator was set on fire as part of crackdown on illegal mining operations.
Recommended articles
“The foolish leaders are too much. We will vote against them. We will stop campaigning for them. Whether they like it or not, we will vote against them,” he said.
In the viral video, an excavator was ablaze, with smoke billowing into the air as the visibly agitated man stood before it, articulating his anger and frustration.
In response to widespread protests, strikes, and international pressure concerning illegal mining, the Ghanaian government has taken significant measures to combat the issue. One key initiative is the establishment of specialised task forces tasked with monitoring and enforcing compliance with mining laws; these teams conduct raids on illegal mining sites and apprehend offenders.
Additionally, the government has launched Operation Halt II, a military-led effort aimed at eradicating illegal mining activities, particularly around river bodies and forests, by deploying armed personnel to patrol and dismantle illegal operations.
Furthermore, authorities have increased surveillance and intelligence gathering to better monitor illegal mining activities, enhancing their capacity to respond effectively to violations. Collectively, these actions reflect the government's commitment to addressing the pressing challenge of illegal mining and its detrimental impacts on the environment and public health in Ghana.