Peter Mac Manu expressed hope that the NPP will win the Presidential elections by a whopping 1.5 million votes.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has done enough to warrant a second term in office.

Mr. Mac Manu said this while addressing journalists at the climax of a 3-day training for Constituency and Zonal Campaign Team members of the NPP.

READ ALSO: I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Peter Mac Manu

He listed the Plating for Food and Jobs, the Free SHS and solving of Ghana’s power rationing challenge as achievements that have improved the living conditions of Ghanaians.

“To me, it’s about voters, and I know that Ghanaian voters are very discerning,” the NPP Campaign Manager said.

“They can tell the good from the bad, so what the NPP is doing is good and they will give Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for the people of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he stands by his comment after describing former President John Mahama as “incompetent”.

He said the incompetence of the former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was demonstrated in their handling of the economy.

“I stand by those comments I made against the former president,” Dr. Bawumia said on the Kokrokoo morning show.

“I think that let us put this in contest. Because we had a government that put us through four years of dumsor, that was very difficult for businesses and individuals, difficult for the productivity of the nation as a whole. We slept in the dark that was four years of dumsor,” he added.