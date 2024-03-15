We'll work with you for peaceful polls in December Dampare assures EC Chair

''The national election security task force is already working with all relevant stakeholders, and we will continue to do more to ensure that our country remains peaceful before, during, and after the polls. So, we assure you that we will address all your security concerns ahead of the polls,” the IGP assured during a meeting with the Election Management Body (EMB) at the EC headquarters on Thursday.

On her part, the EC chair, Madam Jean Mensa, commended the IGP and the Police leadership for their proactiveness towards the upcoming polls. She said she is confident that the approach the police leadership has taken towards the election will help build confidence among all stakeholders.