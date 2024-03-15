He said the police would collaborate with the EC to address all their security concerns ahead of the polls. "We're here to listen to you and understand the concerns you have in the area of security ahead of the elections, so we can position ourselves to resolve all of them.
We'll work with you for peaceful polls in December Dampare assures EC Chair
The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reiterated the readiness of the Police and other security agencies to work with the Electoral Commission (EC) and all other stakeholders for peaceful polls in December this year.
''The national election security task force is already working with all relevant stakeholders, and we will continue to do more to ensure that our country remains peaceful before, during, and after the polls. So, we assure you that we will address all your security concerns ahead of the polls,” the IGP assured during a meeting with the Election Management Body (EMB) at the EC headquarters on Thursday.
On her part, the EC chair, Madam Jean Mensa, commended the IGP and the Police leadership for their proactiveness towards the upcoming polls. She said she is confident that the approach the police leadership has taken towards the election will help build confidence among all stakeholders.
Meanwhile, the Centre for Democratic Development has praised the IGP for his handling of by-elections in the country since he assumed the position. “The IGP established the Election Security Task Force and performed well in all the by-elections we have had, unlike Chereponi, Asankrakwa, and other places. Here, all the by-elections we have had in this era have not had any serious issues around them. So, I think the efforts of the Election Security Task Force will carry us through the main elections,” The Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, Mr. Paul Aborampah Mensah, told Accra-based Starr FM.
