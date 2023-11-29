We’re against the harassment of gays in Ghana – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

In a letter to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament, signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference stated that in principle, the church is in support of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

Portions of the letter said, "We, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana, write in support of the draft Bill presented to Parliament to make homosexual practices illegal in Ghana. Our voice needs to be heard on this matter not only because, in our view, it is morally unacceptable but also because according to the 2010 population census, the Catholic Church in Ghana constitutes a sizable percentage of the population, i.e., about 13.1 percent of the population of Ghana."

The church offered varied reasons why it wants "this abominable practice made illegal in our country."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bishops backed their position with what the Bible has said about homosexuality and how God views the act.

"The Bible, which is foundational to Christian beliefs and practices, condemns the practice," the letter noted.

Those who have spoken against the bill, have mostly argued about the possible threat of physical harm that homosexual persons may face should the bill become law.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference expressed the same fear in its letter despite its support for the passage of the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, in the view of the Church, it is not right to subject homosexuals to any form of harassment simply because they are homosexuals. The intrinsic dignity of each person must always be respected in word, in action, and in law.

Discussions about the controversial bill resurfaced recently after the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, warned that Ghana would face severe economic challenges should the bill banning lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) activities be passed into law.