We’re indebted to you - Kintampo chiefs tell Akufo-Addo

The chiefs and people of Kintampo in the Bono East Region have expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the continuous development of the area.
According to the traditional rulers, the President and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has developed the region.
The Krontihene of the Mo Traditional Area, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, at the same event commended the President for the existing social intervention programmes in the country.
“We, the Chiefs and people of Kintampo, remain indebted to you for the good works that you have done in our Municipality, through your good policies, programmes and projects in the various sectors of the economy, all aimed at improving the lives of our people. Your flagship policies easily come to mind.”
According to the Krontihene, the flagship policies have had a tremendous impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Kintampa.
He mentioned the Planting for Food and Jobs, which, he explained, has “made fertilizers and seeds available to our farmers, leading to increase in yields.”
President Akufo-Addo also bemoaned the poor performance of the NPP in the parliamentary elections in region.
The NPP failed to win majority parliamentary seats in the region, which was created in the first term of Akufo-Addo’s Presidency.
According to him, the party will work hard to regain what rightfully belongs to it.
“I am not happy with the Bono East Region in the 2020 polls at all. The NPP had five seats going into the elections but had only three after the elections, and the NDC has six. What can I say? Nothing, but all we have to do is to work hard during the 2024 elections to win more of the seats,” he said.
