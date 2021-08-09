We’re indebted to you - Kintampo chiefs tell Akufo-Addo

The Krontihene of the Mo Traditional Area, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, at the same event commended the President for the existing social intervention programmes in the country.

“We, the Chiefs and people of Kintampo, remain indebted to you for the good works that you have done in our Municipality, through your good policies, programmes and projects in the various sectors of the economy, all aimed at improving the lives of our people. Your flagship policies easily come to mind.”

According to the Krontihene, the flagship policies have had a tremendous impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Kintampa.

He mentioned the Planting for Food and Jobs, which, he explained, has “made fertilizers and seeds available to our farmers, leading to increase in yields.”

President Akufo-Addo also bemoaned the poor performance of the NPP in the parliamentary elections in region.

The NPP failed to win majority parliamentary seats in the region, which was created in the first term of Akufo-Addo’s Presidency.

According to him, the party will work hard to regain what rightfully belongs to it.