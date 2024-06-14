ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We're investigating alleged abandonment of patient in Gomoa Ojobi bush - GHS

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the commencement of an investigation into the alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The rumours, which began circulating on Thursday, 13 June, were accompanied by a video purportedly showing a woman wrapped in sheets and left in a bush.

Recommended articles

Social media users alleged that the woman was abandoned by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

In response, the GHS issued a statement signed by Director-General Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Friday, 14 June, confirming that an investigation is underway to determine the authenticity of the claims.

The statement emphasised that the investigation would adhere to existing public service practices and urged the public to remain patient as efforts are made to verify the incident. The GHS is committed to taking appropriate actions based on the investigation's findings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Patient abandoned in the bush dies
Patient abandoned in the bush dies Pulse Ghana

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

RE: PATIENT ALLEGEDLY ABANDONED IN A BUSH AT GOMOA OJOBI

The attention of leadership of the Ghana Health Service has been drawn to a media story about a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. According to the story, it is alleged that the said patient was on admission at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba and after her relatives had failed to show up, she was conveyed in the hospital’s ambulance and left in a wheelchair at Ojobi where she claimed to be her hometown, and was later found dead.

The Service upon receiving this disturbing news, has initiated investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it take appropriate action(s).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Service wishes to appeal to the general public to be patient as anyone found to be connected with this unfortunate incident will be severely dealt in accordance with provisions of the Service’s Code of Conduct.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Saanbaye

NPP's Upper West Regional Chairman dies

Dumsormuststop

#DumsorMustStop protesters submit petition to Prez Akufo-Addo

Rain in coastal Ghana

Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation