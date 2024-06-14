We're investigating alleged abandonment of patient in Gomoa Ojobi bush - GHS

Social media users alleged that the woman was abandoned by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

In response, the GHS issued a statement signed by Director-General Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Friday, 14 June, confirming that an investigation is underway to determine the authenticity of the claims.

The statement emphasised that the investigation would adhere to existing public service practices and urged the public to remain patient as efforts are made to verify the incident. The GHS is committed to taking appropriate actions based on the investigation's findings.

RE: PATIENT ALLEGEDLY ABANDONED IN A BUSH AT GOMOA OJOBI

The attention of leadership of the Ghana Health Service has been drawn to a media story about a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. According to the story, it is alleged that the said patient was on admission at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba and after her relatives had failed to show up, she was conveyed in the hospital’s ambulance and left in a wheelchair at Ojobi where she claimed to be her hometown, and was later found dead.

The Service upon receiving this disturbing news, has initiated investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it take appropriate action(s).

