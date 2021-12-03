We’re not against e-levy; we just want it pegged at 1% – Haruna Iddrisu

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday, the Tamale South MP, the Minority Caucus in Parliament will accept a reduction of the proposed e-levy to 1% from the original 1.75%.

“A week ago, it was no no no, we won’t accept e-levy but having listened to officials in government, including the Minister of Finance, I am convinced to accept a departure from my original "no" to accepting a one percent e-levy,” Iddrisu said at the launch.

He noted that when the e-levy is pegged at one percent, it will be a great contribution to fiscal consolidation and would ensure the economy did not collapse going forward. The digital economy, according to Haruna Iddrisu, was doing well and had facilitated a revolution in financial inclusion, hence it was unwise to overburden the telecommunication sector.

“We are not against it but we want it fixed at one percent. We fear for double taxation because we already have the communication services tax,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Haruna Iddrisu and his Minority Caucus initially disagreed with the deduction fee for business transactions not exceeding the GHC100.00 threshold a day and called for it to be pegged at GHC500.00.