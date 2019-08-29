It said the claims by textile workers that they will be importing the uniforms should be disregarded as it lacks substance.

In a statement signed by Casandra Twum Ampofo, PRO of the Service, it said they haven't contacted any firm, both locally or internationally to purchase the uniforms on behalf of government.

“The GES wishes to state that it has not imported, neither has it contracted any individual, locally or internationally to bring in new uniforms for the JHS,” she said

In April 2019, the GES announced the introduction of a school uniform for students at the junior high level.

