According to him, the recent events indicate that Ghana’s education sector has retrogressed, rather than develop.

“Our nation must always strive to move forward not retrogress. Chalkboards replacing printed examination papers is simply a national disgrace.

“Basic school teachers and our children in public basic schools have done nothing wrong to deserve such cruelty,” Mr. Ablakwah posted on Facebook.

Last week, photos of many teachers writing exams questions on black boards for their students to answer popped up on social media.

Reports suggest the government is yet to release money for the printing of the exam questions.

Whiles the Ghana Education Service (GES) has failed to comment on the issue, many Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment with the development.

Mr. Ablakwah accused the Akufo-Addo government of ditching the many projects initiated in the education sector by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“It is also not clear what has become of President Mahama’s free sandals and Prof. Mills’ free uniforms initiatives. 40,000 pupils benefited from the made-in-Ghana leather sandals in 2016 while from 2013 to 2016 - 787,485 school uniforms were donated to basic school pupils.

“Listening to the harrowing accounts of teachers and union leaders on the state of basic education, which is the foundation and therefore the most important level; President Akufo-Addo’s Administration ought to change course and give it the attention deserved,” the legislator said.

He added: “Regardless of the noisy economic claims, let us remember that the vast majority of our people can still not afford superior quality private basic education, therefore, it is most imperative that we fix the current mess if our nation is to be guaranteed a future of opportunities and shared prosperity.

“I am genuinely scared that if we continue at this rate, we risk a monumental slump in quality beyond the current intolerable levels and in the process, erode all gains including the historic BECE performance of 2016.”