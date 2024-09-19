We're ready for Democracy Hub's Planned Demonstration - Ghana Police Service

This development follows an earlier injunction issued by the Accra High Court, which prohibits the pressure group from holding its demonstration at the Revolutionary Square, located near the Jubilee House. The court granted the injunction on the same day, responding to concerns raised by the police about the proposed venue and the timing of the protest. Under the court order, Democracy Hub is barred from gathering at the location between 6:00 am and 11:59 pm on the planned dates.

Democracy Hub, known for its involvement in movements like #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse, intended to use the protest to highlight a range of critical national issues. In a statement from July, the group outlined its concerns over socio-economic injustice, rising poverty, unemployment, corruption, and environmental degradation, largely due to illegal mining activities, commonly referred to as 'galamsey'. The group also renewed its call for constitutional reform, urging the creation of a new document to address the needs of Ghana's modern generation. Among their demands is the resignation of key government officials, including the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, other ministers and leadership at state agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for their perceived failures in tackling 'galamsey' and other environmental concerns.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the court’s injunction, Democracy Hub remains committed to its demonstration, insisting that the protest will mirror the peaceful nature of their previous activities, including last year’s #OccupyJulorbiHouse, which saw several arrests. The group has urged Ghanaians to turn up for the protest, even in the face of legal obstacles.