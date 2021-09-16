Western Regional Minister hasn’t instructed MMDAs to contribute towards his father’s funeral – RCC

“He [Minister] has not instructed any Hon. Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executives (MMDCEs) to make any payment in support of his father’s funeral or any other funeral. Please disregard and consider as not true any such information, as the purported letter did not have the seal of the Regional Coordinating Council,” a memo signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Western Regional Coordinating Council said.

A letter allegedly form the Chief Director had instructed the 14 Assemblies in the Western Region to contribute GHS 49,000 towards the funeral.

“Following a decision with the dean of MMDCEs and MMDCES… it has been decided that your MMDA is to contribute the following amount towards the final funeral rites of the late father of the regional minister…”, a portion of the purported letter signed by the Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), Frederick Agyemang, said.

"While the Sekondi Metropolitan Assembly, Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, the Ellembelle District Assembly and the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly were asked to pay GH¢5,000, the Ahanta West, Wassa Amenfi East and Jomoro were instructed to pay GH¢3,500 each."

