The nine members were freed after a representative from the Attorney General's department told a trial judge that he has been instructed to drop all charges against them.

Members of the group were arrested in May for agitating for a secession of the Volta Region from Ghana.

They were arrested by a combined team of police and military personnel at Ho on Sunday, May 5 when holding a meeting to allegedly to arrange to declare a Western Togoland as an independent state on May 9, 20I9.

Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, and others were charged by the police with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

According to the Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu the Attorney General studied the case and decided to drop it.

The group is said to be stirring emotions in the region for the restoration of a so-called Western Togoland as a state.

The group has been demanding the secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become the Western Togoland state as soon as possible.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.

