This two adds up to the 'famous' Homeland Study Group, the group agitating for the secession of the Volta Region, a region they call Western Togoland.

The Minister said this when he addressed parliament on the security preparations ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Dapaah said two other gangs called Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) and the People’s Liberation Council (PLC) have joined such “criminal” course.

“Mr. Speaker, activities of secessionist groups advocating for an independent Western Togoland have increased in recent times. Until recently, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) had been the foremost group spearheading the secessionist agenda."

"However, some criminal splinter groups have sprung up. They include the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) and the People’s Liberation Council (PLC),” he noted.

He also gave an update on government's action to the recent disturbances by the Homeland Study Group in the Volta Region.

“The events of 25 September 2020, where members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front, mounted simultaneous attacks at Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and blocked the Juapong-Accra and Sogakope-Accra main roads remain fresh in our minds. State security and intelligence agencies responded effectively in dealing with the threats posed by the Western Togoland Restoration Front.”

Recently, they stormed the STC yard in Ho, pointed a gun at the security guard, drivers and carried out their action.

Western Togoland Secessionist granted ¢100K bail

They were said to have set the mini bus ablaze in the operation which reportedly happened between 1am and 2am.

The group, recently, also blockaded major entry points to the Volta region of Ghana

Local sources say the group held three police officers hostage, including a District Commander, and attacked two police stations. Prior to the blockade, the group reportedly broke into an armory and stole weapons.