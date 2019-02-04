They have tasked the Ghana Police Service to brief them on the purported court appearance of Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, in Dubai today.

In a press conference in Accra, they asked: "We are concerned that Interpol’s database is yet to register the details of Nana Appiah Mensah even though his warrant is a red alert. We also seek clarification as to the whereabouts of his sisters, other directors and the self-acclaimed Board Chairman, Fred Frimpong who has appeared in many times to negotiate with customers on the payment of their principal."

The customers have also given the government a 7 February ultimatum to establish a Commission of Inquiry to adequately address their concerns or they will embark on a demonstration across the country to register their disappointment.

The statement also said, "We wish to commend the courts for the issuance of an arrest warrant for Nana Appiah Mensah. We also appreciate the effort of the EOCO, Bureau of National Investigation and Ghana police for the concerted effort to bring Nana Appiah Mensah to the shores of Ghana, even though EOCO’s alleged recent freezing of assets and properties of NAM1 and Menzgold appears rather belated."

“We demand that government comes clear, to inform the public on their investigations on how Nana Appiah Mensah jumped self-recognizance bail in Ghana and travelled to the UAE without the knowledge of EOCO and other security agencies in the country.

“CACM members want to know whether truly Horizon Royal Diamond owns Menzgold to the tune of $36 Million being Gold exported to Horizon Royal Diamond as claimed by Menzgold officials with their letter of evidence addressed to their Board Chairman Mr. Fred Frimpong,” portions of a statement released by the Menzgold customers stated.