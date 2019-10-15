He said the government "protecting the public purse means ensuring efficiency in business operations and raking in more revenue."

His reactions come after the government warned that Ghanaians should re-register their SIM cards before June 2020.

According to Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications, failure to adhere to this new directive will result in the loss of numbers.

She said Ghana enacted the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2006) primarily to reduce mobile phone related crimes such as prank calls, cyber-crime, mobile money fraud, and its related issues and general security.

She stated that the enactment was also intended to help the law enforcement agencies to identify the SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb incidents such as phone theft, hate text messages, mobile fraud activities, inciting violence, and to combat crime such as SIM Box fraud.

However, the former Communications Minister questioned the re-registration and asked: "Who is going to pay for the total cost of the SIM card registration?"

The former Minister wants to know if Ghanaians, Telcos or the government will pay for the registration.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Protecting the public purse means ensuring efficiency in business operations and raking in more revenue. Who is going to pay for the total cost of the SIM card registration? Citizens, Telcos, and Government.

Therefore, the National ID registration process should have been an opportunity to register SIM cards and address other forms of critical Identification and tracking problems.

This would have saved Ghanaians the ordeal of multiple queues and loss of precious time.

Another missed opportunity!

In 2020, Ghanaians will queue to register their SIM cards, queue once again to register as new voters, queue another time to check their names in the new voters register before they queue the fourth (4th) time in the election year to vote in the general elections.

This is the price/punishment a people suffer when policy implementation is not aligned properly with other ongoing national programmes.

Ghana deserves better."