Why are you crying after taking bribes to approve Bryan Acheampog? – Anita De Soso blasts NDC MPs

Speaking in an interview on XYZ TV, De Soso said over 30 NDC MPs took bribes to approve Bryan's appointment as agriculture minister against the wishes of Ghanaians and the party's orders but are now crying over his comments.

She added that the NDC MPs should be ashamed for approving Acheampong because their voting for him, in their numbers, is what has emboldened him to speak the way he did.

"We spoke to these MPs, but they did not listen. We suffered and got them to Parliament, but they refused to listen to us when we told them not to approve this man (Bryan Acheampong).

Pulse Ghana

"About 31 NDC MPs voted to approve this man. This is the consequence of your taking bribes to approve him. And I'm praying that at least 10 of you will lose the upcoming primaries so you can come and confess.

"…you think being in Parliament is an opportunity to make money, and you took money to approve him. Today, he is the one paying you back as you deserve. I told you that God would punish you," she said in Twi.

Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed "Walk to Build A Better Ghana" with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.