The government has made wearing of face masks to public places mandatory and persons without nose masks are being prevented from entering markets, shopping malls, etc.

Public use of face masks has been common in some countries since the beginning of the new coronavirus disease outbreak and this explainer highlights why wearing a face or nose mask is so important to fight COVID-19.

People often wear masks to protect themselves, but there has been a stronger public health rationale which is a source control to protect others from respiratory droplets.

Face mask

Wearing a face mask will help prevent the spread of infection and prevent the individual from contracting any airborne infectious germs.

When someone coughs, talks sneezes they could release germs into the air that may infect others nearby.

Face masks are part of an infection control strategy to eliminate cross-contamination.

Always wash your hands with soap and water before touching the face mask.